Anne-Claire Baschet is Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence Officer at Mirakl, where she leads the Data and AI strategy, working with teams to create value through AI and machine learning technologies in Mirakl's products, services, and the daily lives of its employees. Anne-Claire started as a Data Scientist at Mercer and AXA, then held various leadership roles in Data at AXA France, then in Data & Product at Voyages SNCF, where she led and launched products such as the TGVPro mobile app, TGV Max, and the WiFi portal in TGV trains. Before joining Mirakl, Anne-Claire was Chief Product & Data/AI Officer at Aramis Group.