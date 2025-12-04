Inside the Agentic Stack: How Agency Is Rewriting Enterprise

AI is shifting from intelligence to agency—as Andrej Karpathy puts it, intelligence is now abundant; agency is what’s scarce. Agency is the ability for systems to act, decide, coordinate tools, and pursue goals autonomously. This Wave of Agentification is transforming how companies operate: traditional work is declining, AI-assisted tasks have plateaued, and most organizations remain stuck wondering why 95% of AI projects fail.

This talk goes inside the agentic stack, sharing frameworks, metrics, and lessons from Mirakl’s journey toward Agentic Commerce. We’ll explore how to design, deploy, and scale agentic systems that unlock real autonomous value creation.