Anis is Principal AI at Veepee, where he drives company-wide adoption of Generative AI, from strategy and roadmap design to the delivery of end-to-end AI products. He advises executive, technical, and business teams on how to turn emerging AI capabilities into measurable impact.

Previously, Anis co-founded and led daco, a retail AI startup that used proprietary algorithms to benchmark competitors’ assortments, pricing, and discount strategies; daco was acquired by Veepee in 2018. Within Veepee, he then built the group’s pricing toolchain and led product and engineering teams on strategic data and AI initiatives, including large-scale e-commerce scraping, product data enrichment, and pricing optimization across Europe.