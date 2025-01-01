Alina Holcroft, CEO and founder of ETHIQAIS, is an internationally recognized expert in ethical AI. A member of the France 2030 Digital Committee and the AI ​​standardization committee at AFNOR, ISO, and CEN/CENELEC, she holds the IEEE AI system auditing accreditations currently available in France. Recently awarded the Tech for Change prize at Vivatech 2025 and the Start 2025 trophy from Réseau Entreprendre Alsace, Alina Holcroft was also graded among the top 5 entrepreneurs in Alsace by the Choiseul 2025 ranking