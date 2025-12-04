AI Adoption: Measuring and Maximizing ROI within the European Regulatory Framework

Investing in Artificial Intelligence is now a key responsibility for any manager looking to innovate or add value to their products or services.

Comex frequently asks the same questions: What are the priorities? What is the return on this investment, and how do we accurately measure the ROI of AI?

What is the best strategy for launching an AI pilot and assessing its impact? While measuring, steering, and optimizing are essential actions, executing them within a framework of trust is even better.

How can you lead teams to generate rapid, high-impact results within a regulated environment focused on continuous optimization?