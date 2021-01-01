Alex Combessie is co-founder & co-CEO of Giskard, a testing & protection platform for AI agents.

Giskard helps AI and cybersecurity teams test & secure their agents against prompt injection, hallucinations and safety issues. Founded in Paris in 2021 with Jean-Marie John-Mathews (PhD), Giskard used by some of Europe's leading enterprises, including BNP Paribas, SG, Michelin and Doctolib, to control the operational risks of their AI agents.

Before Giskard, Alex spent 5 years at Dataiku developing systems for mission-critical AI deployments. That's where he experienced, up close as a Data Scientist and AI engineer, how AI systems tends to break once in production: silent regressions, hidden security vulnerabilities, evals that miss the failures users actually encounter. This is why he founded Giskard: to ensuring companies can deploy AI with trust.