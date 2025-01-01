Develop business in AI and HPC data center, focusing on advanced architectures for NVIDIA HGX and GB NVL72, AMD Instinct, and Intel Gaudi platforms. My experience includes CDU, direct liquid cooling, immersion cooling, GPU/CPU system design, HPC cluster development, and end-to-end data center implementation. Support AI/HPC tenders and large-scale deployments across academia, enterprises, and cloud providers, covering cooling integration, network architecture, sustainability requirements, and system delivery. With cross-regional and cross-functional project experience, I help customers build scalable, efficient, and future-ready data centers.