As Chief Operating Officer at Scaleway, Albane oversees the company’s global operations, including customer care, the supply and hardware chain across its 12 data centers in Europe, and all strategic operational projects. She drives major transformations to position Operations, Hardware, Customer Care, and Finance as key enablers of innovation and international growth.

Before joining Scaleway, Albane built her expertise at L'Oréal and LVMH, where she developed a strong sense of rigor and excellence. She is recognized as an inspiring leader, able to blend strategic vision, financial insight, and a collaborative approach.

A graduate of Kedge Business School, she leads by example and supports others as a mentor and advisor, notably through initiatives like Startup Weekend Women. At Scaleway, she also drives CSR projects aligned with the company’s commitment to responsible innovation.