Scaling AI Sustainably with FUJITSU-MONAKA

As demand for generative AI surges, so does data center power consumption. From edge to cloud, the challenge is clear: how do we scale AI sustainably?

This session presents a compelling answer. For AI inference — the majority of enterprise AI workloads — we'll demonstrate how to build infrastructure that delivers high performance, Total Cost of Ownership efficiency, and sustainability all at once. Enter FUJITSU-MONAKA: an Arm-based CPU leveraging supercomputer technology from Fugaku, the world's fastest supercomputer.

Through architectural deep-dives and benchmark comparisons against leading processors, we'll validate the viability of next-generation AI infrastructure. This is practical engineering for sustainable AI at scale.