Inside Photoroom’s Open-Source T2I model

At Photoroom, building AI for creative tools means constantly experimenting and sometimes (pretty often actually) rebuilding from scratch. In this talk, Jon Almazan, Machine Learning Researcher at Photoroom, takes you behind the scenes of the team’s latest open-source text-to-image model, designed to push the limits of visual fidelity, controllability, and open reproducibility. He’ll share how the team iterated on training pipelines, data composition, and architectural tweaks to make the model both high-performing and publicly usable and why open research remains essential for innovation in production environments.

Expect a technical deep dive into what worked, what didn’t, and what it really means to build a new model when starting from zero.