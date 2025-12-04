ARC-AGI a secret sauce for reasoning LLMs?
Central Room
Giotto.ai achieved remarkable results on the 2025 Abstract and Reasoning Corpus (ARC-AGI) challenge, a benchmark designed to measure true reasoning capabilities in AI systems. In this presentation, we will walk through the core innovations that enabled this success - including test-time training, symmetry-based scoring, and automata-driven data augmentation. We’ll explain how these components interact to improve generalization and adaptability in reasoning LLMs, and what this means for the future of machine intelligence.
Matteo CaorsiCTOGiotto.ai SARead the bio