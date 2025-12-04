AI everywhere: reinventing Spotify's core strategies

AI is not a mere new vertical in consumer products. Rather, it is a technological shift that already applies to almost all layers of any product or business.

At Spotify, it means improving all of our core strategies:

- Ubiquity: AI-powered interfaces and our integration with inference providers.

- Personalization: Reasoned recommendations to get you to the next discovery, and a conversational agent as your personal DJ

-Freemium. Improving our monetization funnel that already drive hundreds of millions of paying subscribers, via novel experiences in playlist making or audiobooks discovery.

AI also presents new challenges as regards generated music and audio. We will share our approach to ensuring a trusted experience for both listeners and creators.