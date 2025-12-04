Steeve
Steeve Morin is the Founder and CEO of ZML, a next-generation AI inference engine built to deliver peak performance across a wide range of hardware platforms. Previously, he served as VP of Engineering at Zenly (acquired by Snap Inc.), where he led engineering efforts for millions of users. With a deep software engineering background and expertise in high-performance systems, Morin now drives ZML to push the boundaries of inference performance and developer experience.