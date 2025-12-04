As Co-Founder of Molia, Paul Mochkovitch helps companies build secure AI agents that assist their teams. Molia develops custom AI solutions tailored to enterprise needs, ensuring both performance and security.

His background spans a decade in AI: after earning a master’s degree from Télécom Paris in 2015, he spent five years as a Data Scientist and Head of Data in tech startups before co-founding Emil, a data and AI training platform later acquired by Le Wagon. He also founded GAIN (Generative AI Network), France’s leading GenAI community with over 1,200 technical experts, and hosts Paroles d’IA, a podcast exploring enterprise AI use cases.

He is passionate about making AI accessible and actionable for businesses ready to transform their operations.