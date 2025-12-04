Olivier Reynaud has been exploring the creative infrastructure of tomorrow for over a decade.

After co-founding Teads (which became the global leader in programmatic video), he co-founded Aive in 2019 alongside Rudy Lellouche (ex-Adyoulike) with a radical thesis: creativity is no longer a handcrafted process — it’s an augmented, measurable, and scalable force. With MGT (Multimodal Generative Technology), Aive merges analytical and generative AI into a single pipeline — recreating content that preserves its original intent while adapting seamlessly to different contexts. This is transcreation, not versioning — the antithesis of closed, hallucinatory models.

A creative mind obsessed with execution, Olivier champions a responsible, European-born AI that is GDPR-native, AI Act compliant, and relies on zero external APIs.

Aive has raised over €25 million since its inception and now serves dozens of clients across France and the U.S., including L’Oréal, Stellantis, P&G, TF1, Publicis, IPG, and Meta.

His conviction: the future of video won’t just be generated — it will be transcreated.

That’s what he calls Creative Intelligence.