Micah Hill-Smith is Co-Founder & CEO of Artificial Analysis, an independent AI benchmarking and insights company that helps engineers and organizations navigate the AI landscape. Artificial Analysis evaluates model intelligence, conducts performance testing on hardware and API providers, and operates crowd-sourced arenas that have gathered millions of votes. Artificial Analysis benchmarks are regularly cited by leading AI companies including NVIDIA, Google, and OpenAI, as well as major publications such as the Wall Street Journal, the Economist, and TechCrunch. Prior to founding Artificial Analysis, Micah was a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company.