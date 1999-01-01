Marco Trombetti is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and investor. In 1999, he co-founded Translated, which pioneered the symbiotic use of artificial intelligence in the language industry. Through Translated, Trombetti introduced adaptive machine translation, delivered the first commercial application of the transformer, and fostered a symbiotic relationship between professional translators and AI. Leveraging the success of Translated and other ventures, Marco co-founded Pi Campus, a venture capital firm investing in AI-applied startups, and Pi School, an educational institution dedicated to training the next generation of AI specialists.