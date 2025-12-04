Gianluca is a Research Engineer in Reinforcement Learning at InstaDeep, where he applies advanced AI to solve complex industrial challenges. His primary focus is on automated printed circuit board (PCB) routing using Deep Reinforcement Learning, and his work has also involved tackling combinatorial optimization problems, such as airport ground handling.

He completed his PhD in Reinforcement Learning at Politecnico di Milano, where his research centered on Hierarchical Reinforcement Learning and its application to mission planning for autonomous drones. His main interests lie in Reinforcement Learning and its specializations such as Hierarchical and Inverse Reinforcement Learning and the application of these techniques to real-world problems.