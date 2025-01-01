After having spent more than 20 years in various automotive R&D positions managing powertrain and vehicle projects, Frédéric Petit is now Research and Innovation Director in charge of developing Beyond Automotive activities for Valeo Power Division.

In this role, he is leading Datacenter innovation projects focusing on technologies such as 2-Phase Direct-To-Chip and Immersion Cooling.

Dr Frédéric Petit owns a PhD from Louvain University, an Engineering Master degree from Mons Polytechnic School (Belgium) and an EMBA from HEC Paris.