I'm a Product Manager at Scaleway and lead the development of their environmental footprint calculator. This calculator provides real-world usage metrics for cloud infrastructure CO₂ emissions and water consumption. With an engineering degree and technical experience as a former developer, I bring a methodical and practical approach to creating tools that help developers and DevOps teams make informed and sustainable decisions.

Driven by curiosity and sustainable development, my work aims to provide transparent and actionable information to cloud users.