Christophe Lacroix is Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer at Motul. His focus now is to draw the pathway of an established and recognized brand with a historical heritage towards the energy transition and all the associated impacts both from a technical standpoint but also from a culture point of view. Christophe was previously the Chief Operations Officer at Motul.

Christophe capitalizes on an extensive experience in the chemical industry, polymer businesses and white biotechnology where he held various technical and business global positions prior to joining the lubricant industry.

Christophe holds a Ph.D in Chemical Engineering from the Ecole Polytechnique of Montreal and an Executive MBA from HEC Paris. He is also member of the Sustainable Ocean Alliance as well as an expert of the Solar Impulse Foundation.