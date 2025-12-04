Boris Gamazaychikov is Head of AI Sustainability at Salesforce, leading global efforts to align AI innovation with climate action. Recognized by The Independent’s Climate 100 and Business Insider’s AI Trailblazers, he is a leading voice at the intersection of technology and sustainability. At Salesforce, he spearheads initiatives to reduce AI’s environmental footprint, including the AI Energy Score—the first standardized benchmark for measuring AI model energy use. With over a decade of experience tackling complex environmental challenges, Boris is also a frequent speaker and advisor. He holds a degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Maryland and works to bridge engineering, climate science, and AI to accelerate a sustainable future.