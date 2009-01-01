Andrei Bursuc is a Deputy Scientific Director and Senior Research Scientist at valeo.ai (the AI upstream research lab of the Valeo group), as well as an associate researcher at Inria (National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology) Paris, within the Astra project team. He works on perception for assisted and autonomous driving. His research focuses primarily on the reliability of AI models (deep neural networks), learning with limited supervision, and multimodal and multi-sensor perception. He also teaches at École Polytechnique and École Normale Supérieure in Paris.

Andrei obtained his engineering degree from Politehnica University of Bucharest in 2009. After a Ph.D. at École des Mines de Paris and Alcatel-Lucent Bell Labs France in 2012, he was a postdoctoral researcher at Inria Paris and Rennes, then a researcher at Safran Tech in aeronautics. A member of the ELLIS society, he regularly contributes to the program committees of major international scientific conferences in artificial intelligence and computer vision: CVPR, ICCV, ECCV, and NeurIPS, and has co-organized and presented several tutorials on self-supervised learning as well as on reliability and uncertainty estimation at these conferences.