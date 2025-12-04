A former neuroscience Ph.D. student turned tech leader, Alexandre fell in love with software engineering for its mix of logic, creativity, and impact. Today, as VP of Engineering at Aive, he drives the company's technical vision and leads the teams behind its AI-powered video creation platform.

After joining Aive as Senior Backend Engineer, he built and scaled the backend team from scratch, redesigned the architecture, and strengthened collaboration between product and data science. His leadership blends analytical precision with a people-first mindset, fostering clarity, autonomy, and innovation across teams.

A black belt in judo with over 16 years of practice, Alexandre draws on discipline and balance to lead with focus and resilience. Guided by his motto, "You can go a long way with a smile," he believes that technology is as much about human connection as it is about innovation.