Founded in Nantes in 2015, Valeuriad is an independent digital services company (ESN). We support major public and semi-public organizations, including some in the SBF 120, on high-value digital projects.

Our areas of expertise include Data/AI, DevOps, digital transformation consulting, and cloud infrastructure.

At Valeuriad, we don’t believe in linear paths or one-size-fits-all solutions. We cultivate a generation of experts who dare, innovate, and leave a lasting impact. Our talent is at the heart of every success, because your achievements are our proudest showcase. This dynamic is what sets us apart—it’s our signature.

Our strength lies in committed consultants who embody our values every day:

- The boldness to explore,

- The rigor to build,

- And the drive to succeed together.

Our teams are based in Nantes, a deliberate choice that allows us to contribute to the local ecosystem while delivering projects across France.

Valeuriad is the combination of engaged talent, a culture of excellence, and trusted relationships that enable us to go further. We offer responsible and sustainable digital solutions that serve your strategic objectives.