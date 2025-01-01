Motul specializes in the formulation, production, and distribution of high-quality lubricants that elevate performance in multiple usages from powersport to passenger cars, heavy duty, and industrial applications. Motul has pioneered synthetic oils with its flagship 300V, the first 100% synthetic multigrade lubricant. Building on this long-term know-how, Motul is now extending its expertise to care products for cars, motorbikes and bicycles, as well as advanced fluids for the thermal management of electric vehicle batteries and digital infrastructures such as data centers, addressing the performance and sustainability challenges of tomorrow.

Founded in 1853, Motul is a global company present in 160 countries. Over the years, the brand has built a solid reputation as a trusted partner to support the performance of leading manufacturers, top motorsport teams and major championships, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the WEC, MotoGP, Dakar, Goodwood, or the UCI Mountain Bike World Series.