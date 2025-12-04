Decoding Aive's technology behind next-gen video transcreation: MGT

For 30 years, video creation meant tools like Adobe or Canva: powerful, but manual. Then came AI prompting: you could just type what you wanted. But without structure, results often fell short.

Today, Aive takes us into a third era: video built from a brief, not just a prompt.

Their proprietary Multimodal Generative Technology (MGT) combines multiple AI models and meta-learning, framed by data.

After 6 years of R&D, MGT is here and it works! Join Alexandre Thomas, VP of Engineering at Aive, to open the hood of MGT and explore how this proprietary technology really works — a deep dive for experts eager to understand the mechanics behind next-gen video creation.