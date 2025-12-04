Building computer-using agents for AI lead generation

In this hands-on workshop, Adam Marszowski (Solutions Architect at SOFTIQ) will present a use case based on a real-world production deployment for an e-commerce client, showcasing how Computer-Using Agents can autonomously search the web, interact with diverse real-world interfaces, and generate qualified B2B leads without human intervention.

The session will demonstrate how to run such agents on Scaleway infrastructure, highlighting best practices for reliability, security, and performance at scale. Attendees will gain both a high-level understanding of how these systems operate and expert implementation tips drawn from a production-grade deployment.