Building Al that scales: efficient compute for a smarter, faster, everywhere world
Master Stage0
AI is growing fast and pushing every part of the stack. In this talk, Sean Varley from Ampere Computing explores how efficient compute shapes the next generation of AI infrastructure.
He looks at the hardware and software choices that let clouds run smarter models, faster iteration cycles, and AI applications that spread everywhere.
From inference economics to energy efficiency, this session highlights the practical decisions that help teams keep up with the pace of AI without exploding cost or power budgets.
Sean VarleyChief Evangelist & VP of Business DevelopmentAmpere ComputingRead the bio