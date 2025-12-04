Tabular Foundation Models: the new frontier of data science

While generative AI has revolutionized how we work with unstructured data like text, images, and audio, the most important business assets remain in structured formats like tables and spreadsheets. These datasets are central to decision-making, powering predictive tasks that optimize processes across the entire business chain, from sales and marketing to product and operations.

Yet, data science teams handling these tasks still rely on traditional machine learning (ML) methods, often spending weeks, or even months, developing, training, and maintaining models. This can significantly slow down collaboration with business teams and delay crucial decisions that depend on the models’ outputs.

In this talk, Alexandre Pasquiou, co-founder of Neuralk AI (Future 40, Station F) will present a new generation of frontier models designed to accelerate the data science life cycle: tabular foundation models (TFMs). He will reveal NICL 2.0, Neuralk’s powerful new tabular foundation model, capable of generating instant predictions for any ML task without the need for retraining, cutting weeks off the typical pipeline. He will break down the innovative principle of in-context learning, which allows NICL to adapt on the fly to any new dataset or task using examples (“context”) provided at inference time, similar to how LLMs respond to prompts.