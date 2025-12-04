From single agents to agent fleets: lessons from building Dust's agentic platform

As AI agents move from experimentation to production, the real challenge isn't building a single agent BUT orchestrating fleets of specialized agents that collaborate with each other and humans. Dust, is building the infrastructure layer for this new paradigm.

In this talk, you'll explore the practical architecture decisions behind production agentic systems: how to pragmatically combine RAG, MCP, and context windows; manage permissions across high-stakes and low-risk workflows; design multi-agent architectures where agents coordinate to solve complex tasks; and tackle the thorny problem of evaluation when traditional benchmarks don't capture operational reality.

Discover Dust's learnings about enabling agent-to-agent-to-human collaboration at scale.