Build the OCR-powered menu inventory for “Café de l’AI”
Founders Café
Voice is the new UI.
In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn how to transform a simple photo of a handwritten restaurant menu into a structured, machine-readable inventory — the secret behind the flawless organisation of the event’s fictional coffee shop, Café de l’AI.
The session walks through each layer of a vision-driven workflow:
- Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to extract raw text from a handwritten chalkboard menu.
- Menu parsing & structuring to identify dishes and associate pricing.
- Data normalization to convert messy, real-world inputs into clean, reusable information.
- Automated inventory generation to create a menu dataset ready to be consumed by downstream agents and backend systems.
By the end of the workshop, attendees will have built a fully functional pipeline that turns an image into a restaurant inventory.
This structured menu will then serve as the knowledge base for the follow-up workshop, where participants build a voice-first AI agent capable of taking customer orders through WhatsApp.
