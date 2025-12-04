Build the audio agent for "Café de l'AI"

In this hands-on session, participants will learn how to build a fully functional audio agent capable of taking customer orders orally through WhatsApp, for the event’s fictional restaurant "Café de l’AI"

The workshop will walk you through each layer of the system:

Audio transcription models to convert speech into structured, machine-readable text in real time.

Structured output to interpret customer intent and translate them into actionable data.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) to orchestrate communication between the agent’s reasoning engine and external tools or APIs.

n8n for workflow automation, connecting the conversational layer with order management and backend systems.

By the end of the session, attendees will have built a voice-first AI interface combining speech recognition, natural language understanding, and automation.