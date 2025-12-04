AI and Privacy: Building secure intelligence at scale

In this talk, Bart Butler, CTO of Proton, will explore how Proton brings artificial‑intelligence capabilities to its privacy‑focused ecosystem while staying true to its zero‑access encryption principles. Drawing on the development of Lumo, the company’s conversational AI assistant, Bart will walk through the real‑world compromises and engineering decisions that make privacy‑preserving AI feasible at scale. Expect a deep dive into the challenges of combining security, scalability, and intelligence and how AI can be both powerful and privacy-first.