Zelda Mariet is a co-founder and the VP of Research at Bioptimus. Her expertise lies in applying principled mathematical approaches to unlock insight from noisy, high-dimensional data. Before co-founding Bioptimus, Zelda earned her PhD in Computer Science at MIT, then worked for several years at Google DeepMind. Her prior research includes theoretical investigations into ensembles of AI models, understanding sources of uncertainty in model predictions, and AI applied to drug discovery.