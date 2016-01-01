Tony Tung is Chief Science Officer and co-founder of PRESAGE, a French deeptech startup building Digital World Models, a new generation of artificial intelligence designed for cloud infrastructure.

From 2016 to 2026, he was a Director of AI Research at Meta in Silicon Valley, leading teams of researchers and engineers across Oculus Research, Reality Labs Research, and Meta Superintelligence Labs. His work focused on multimodal generative AI and real-world perception, prediction, and reconstruction.

At PRESAGE, he is bringing this expertise to the digital world.

He holds an engineering degree, and a PhD from Télécom Paris. Before moving to the United States, he was an Assistant Professor at Kyoto University and Lead Scientist at Rakuten in Tokyo.

An expert in real-world modeling and representation learning, he has authored more than 50 publications and is regularly invited to serve as an Area Chair at leading conferences, including CVPR, ICCV, ECCV, and NeurIPS.