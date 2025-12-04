Stefano Pelagallo is Head of Value Creation at CDP Venture Capital, where he supports the growth and value creation of the firm’s direct portfolio, drawing on extensive international experience across finance, strategy and transaction execution. In his role, he works closely with portfolio companies on their growth journeys, fostering engagement with investors, strategic partners and advisors, while helping strengthen the key drivers of long-term value creation.

Over the course of his career, Stefano has gained 15 years of Investment Banking experience across Europe and the United States, with a focus on M&A, Equity Capital Markets and strategic transactions across a broad range of industries and geographies. This experience has enabled him to build a strong international network of corporates, financial investors and advisors, which is particularly valuable in today’s innovation and high-growth business ecosystem.