Stanislas Pilmis is an IT & AI Strategy Consultant and co-lead of the digital sovereignty offering at Onepoint, a unique player architecting major transformations for businesses and the public sector.

An engineer by training, he started out implementing technology solutions and leading digital transformation projects, before moving upstream to IT strategy: IT master plans, target operating models for IT departments and organisational design. In ten years of consulting, he has worked mainly with public institutions and regulated industries, from ministries and national institutions to universities and local authorities, in France, Africa and Latin America.

Today, he focuses on sovereign AI, helping leadership teams decide which technology dependencies to accept, which to secure, and how to stay in control as AI scales across their organisation.