Selim Jaafar is Chief Customer Officer at YesWeHack, a global bug bounty and offensive security platform. He started in infosec governance in the banking sector before joining YesWeHack in 2019, where he has worked with hundreds of organizations to build and run vulnerability testing programs. He now leads Customer Success and Triage operations, with direct visibility into what researchers submit, how findings are validated, and where things break. His position at the crossroads of technical operations and client-facing strategy gives him a front-row seat on evolving attack techniques, emerging threats, and how AI is reshaping vulnerability discovery at scale.