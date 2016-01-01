Sébastien Le Roy is a Partner at Serena, with deep expertise in AI, energy, physical infrastructure, and SaaS. He invests from seed to Series B, and has backed companies including Jimmy Energy, Formality, Lifen, and Underdog.

Sébastien has also authored several reference publications for the tech ecosystem. In 2020, he introduced the European SaaS Benchmark, a leading study on the financial performance metrics of SaaS companies in Europe. In 2026, he co-published the French AI Report 2026 with Galion and Chausson Partners, examining the key challenges, financing trends, and emerging champions of France's AI landscape. He's also the author of the Serena Ultimate VC List, a guide launched in 2016 for entrepreneurs seeking venture capital firms that align with their vision and needs.