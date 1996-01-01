Pavan joined Nokia in Feb 2026 as CTO of Data Center and AI Networking. Pavan is responsible for driving Nokia's technology strategy and architecture for data centers, accelerate execution of IP/Optical integration, and ensure we’re delivering scalable, differentiated solutions to our customers aligned with our business priorities.

Pavan brings over 26 years of deep expertise in end-to-end network architecture, and technology strategy, with a strong track record of shaping large scale, next-generation solutions for telcos, hyperscalers, and global enterprises. Prior to Nokia, Pavan worked at Juniper Networks in various leadership roles, including leading global team of Technical Solutions Architecture. His background includes extensive work spanning Networking for AI-DCs, large scale routing, cloud native networking, Telco cloud, AIOps, and advanced network security. Pavan has a master's degree in information and data science from UC Berkeley.