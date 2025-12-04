Michal Styszynski is a Product Management Director in the Data Center Networks Business Unit at HPE. Michal has been with Juniper Networks, part of HPE group now, for over 14 years. He leads product management for the QFX5K and JunOS software for the scale-out 800Gbps/1.6Tbps AI-optimized Ethernet platforms, deployed in the neo-cloud and major cloud providers’ AI DC environments.

Michal graduated from the Electronics & Telecommunications faculty at Wroclaw University of Science & Technology with an MSc. and an engineering degree. He also holds an MBA from Paris Sorbonne Business School and is a JNCIE-DC#523.