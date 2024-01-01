After earning an MSc in Applied Mathematics from Mines ParisTech in 2013, Martin spent seven years at the French drone manufacturer Parrot. He began by engineering autopilot systems for consumer drones, ultimately rising to lead the development of cutting-edge image stabilization and obstacle avoidance features for dual-use applications.

Driven by a passion for applied AI, he later joined smart healthcare pioneer Withings as Head of Machine Learning. Over three years, he led a team to build advanced ML features, such as automated detection for cardiac diseases and sleep disorders, leveraging wearable data. Findings on using consumer wearables to power large-scale clinical trials were subsequently published in research.

In 2024, he co-founded Harmattan AI, where he serves as CTO. Harmattan AI is an international, next-generation defense prime developing autonomous systems, with a core focus on counter-UAS technology. Following a $200M Series B in early 2026 that valued the business at $1.4 billion, Harmattan AI has scaled to 300+ employees across five countries and generated around $150 million in revenue in its first two years.