Lisa Smith is Co-Founder and Chair of the Board of Prewave, a TU Wien spin-off and supply chain intelligence platform headquartered in Vienna, with over 200 employees. Prewave is the only European provider among the global Top 10 in AI-powered supply chain intelligence, with customers including BMW, Hilti, Lufthansa and Ferrari. In her role as VP Public Sector she workss with the European Commission as well as Member States on supply chain resilience. Lisa holds a PhD in the application of AI for supply chain risk identification and since then leads Prewave's mission to make tomorrow’s supply chains more transparent, resilient and sustainable.