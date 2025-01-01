Leonard is a co-founder and CTO of Living Models, which builds genomic foundation models for living systems, starting with plant biology. Trained as a biochemist at the ENS and UC Berkeley, he leads the company's research and product work, with the aim of shortening the path from genome to field.

He drives the work behind BOTANIC, a family of DNA foundation models trained on hundreds of plant genomes. BOTANIC-1 spans roughly 300M to 3B parameters and surpasses previous state-of-the-art plant genomics models.