Justin Carpentier is a research director at Inria and leads the Willow research group, a joint team of Inria, École normale supérieure, and CNRS in Paris. His research centers on Physical AI: enabling robots to perceive, reason, and act in the physical world by combining machine learning, optimization, simulation, and control. A defining feature of his work is translating fundamental research into efficient, open-source software now used by companies worldwide. He has initiated and leads numerous robotics software projects, including Pinocchio, a library for efficient robot dynamics computation. A graduate of École normale supérieure Paris-Saclay, he completed his PhD at LAAS-CNRS in 2017. In 2024, he received an ERC Starting Grant for ARTIFACT (The Artificial Motion Factory), advancing his vision of Physical AI.