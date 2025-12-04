Julien Camiade is Director of Portfolio HPC, AI and Quantum at Bull, where he contributes to the development of the company’s advanced computing portfolio across high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. With extensive experience in product management and technology innovation, he has held several leadership roles in high-performance computing, following earlier positions in product management within the industrial and energy infrastructure sectors. His expertise spans computing infrastructure, hardware technologies and the evolving convergence of HPC, AI and quantum computing.