Juan-Pablo Fuquen is an AI Engineer at Scaleway, dedicated to advancing sovereign European Cloud and AI infrastructure by bridging the gap between cutting-edge artificial intelligence and robust, secure architectures.

Currently, Juan-Pablo focuses on applying advanced AI to optimize Scaleway’s supply chain and scale its GPU-accelerated data centers. His work leverages tabular foundation models, autonomous AI agents, and machine learning to drive intelligent automation for complex operations.

Prior to Scaleway, he spent over six years as a Data Scientist and Machine Learning Engineer, where he architected mission-critical systems for enterprise-scale demand forecasting and high-throughput anomaly detection. With deep expertise spanning traditional MLOps to Generative AI, Juan-Pablo enjoys building end-to-end systems that ensure modern AI innovations are powerful, scalable, and fully compliant.