Jean Ponce is a Professor at Ecole Normale Supérieure - PSL, where he served as Director of the Computer Science Department from 2011 to 2017, and a Global Distinguished Professor at the Courant Institute School of Mathematics, Computing, and Data Science of New York University. He is also the co-founder and CEO of Enhance Lab, a startup that commercializes software for joint demosaicing, denoising, super-resolution and HDR imaging from raw photo bursts. Before joining ENS and NYU, Jean Ponce held positions at Inria, MIT, Stanford, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he was a Full Professor until 2005. Jean Ponce is an IEEE, ELLIS and AAIS Fellow, a member of the Academia Europaea, and was a Sr. member of the Institut Universitaire de France. He has served as Program and/or General Chair of all three top international Computer Vision Conferences, CVPR (1997 and 2000), ECCV (2008) and ICCV (2023), and as Sr. Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Computer Vision. He currently serves as Associate Director for Research of the PR[AI]RIE-PSAI AI Cluster. Jean Ponce is the recipient of two US patents and a French one, an ERC advanced grant, the 2016 and 2020 IEEE CVPR Longuet Higgins prizes, and the 2019 ICML test-of-time award. He is the author of "Computer Vision: A Modern Approach", a textbook translated in Chinese, Japanese, and Russian.