Jean-Denis Zafar leads Forward-Deployed Engineering for France at ElevenLabs, the AI research lab behind the models that set the state of the art in text-to-speech and speech-to-text. His team embeds with enterprises to move voice agents from demo to production: the part where latency, evaluation and integration decide whether a deployment survives contact with real users.

ElevenLabs' work spans three platforms: ElevenAgents for real-time voice and chat agents, ElevenCreative for generating and localizing audio and video, and ElevenAPI for developers.

Jean-Denis previously worked at Palantir Technologies as a Deployment Strategist and at AXA as Head of Data for an international business unit. He graduated from Ecole polytechnique, the University of Cambridge and ENSAE Paris.